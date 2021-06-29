Financial Survey: PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) vs. Its Peers

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PMVP) is one of 839 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PMV Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PMV Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4634 17700 38941 768 2.58

PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.06%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -$34.44 million -14.44 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.37

PMV Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function. It is also developing p53 R273H mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

