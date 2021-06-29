Fireball (FIRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,530.98

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00011647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fireball has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $82,530.98 and approximately $26.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00384767 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,808 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

