First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 274,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HEFA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 213,349 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.04.

