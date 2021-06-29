First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $156.16. The company had a trading volume of 477,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.70 and a 52-week high of $154.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

