First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,154.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,120. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.15. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion and a PE ratio of -65.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $2,161,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $6,020,853.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,251.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,769 shares of company stock valued at $125,341,348. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

