First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,352. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.