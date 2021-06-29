First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,171 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 331,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,968,123. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.