First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,131 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $194.78. 91,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

