First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,346 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.96. 501,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

