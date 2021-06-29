First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 305 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

PEP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.96. 82,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,026. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

