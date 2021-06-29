First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.