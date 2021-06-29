First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
FIV opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
