Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

