Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.89. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.94.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

