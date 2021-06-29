Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,287,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Forterra worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $56,043,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Forterra stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

