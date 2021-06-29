Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,490. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15.

