Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 200,606 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.46% of Columbus McKinnon worth $81,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

