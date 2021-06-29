Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 57.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 530,068 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $77,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

