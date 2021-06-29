Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $91,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $100.10 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

