Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,702,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.81% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $96,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after buying an additional 78,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.