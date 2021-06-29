Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,643 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TC Energy worth $88,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 719,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

NYSE TRP opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 57.96%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

