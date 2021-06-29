Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $86,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Shares of BAP opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

