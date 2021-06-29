Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

FT opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

