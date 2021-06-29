Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Financial Comparison

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Freeline Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 166.51%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million ($6.81) -1.29 INmune Bio $10,000.00 27,984.44 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -18.55

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats INmune Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.