Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Frontline reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 28,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,212. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.