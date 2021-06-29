Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman Sells 212,592 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 568.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 279,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $10,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.