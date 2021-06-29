FY2021 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Raised by Analyst

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $8.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.27.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $293.90 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $297.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

