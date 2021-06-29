FY2021 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Lifted by Analyst

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

