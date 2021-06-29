FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.62. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $228.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.65. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

