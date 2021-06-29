FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Berkeley Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $5.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

BKGFY stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

