Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $240.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $243.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

