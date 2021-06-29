GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Up 11,740.0% in June

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 11,740.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GBLX opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. GB Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
GB Sciences Company Profile
