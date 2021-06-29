GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Up 11,740.0% in June

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 11,740.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GBLX opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. GB Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

