GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report sales of $286.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $290.57 million. GDS posted sales of $189.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in GDS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 20.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GDS by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 1.04. GDS has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

