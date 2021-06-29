General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,851.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

General Mills stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. 100,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,750. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

