Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Teradata worth $60,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 10,034.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE TDC opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

