Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,828,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Vertiv worth $56,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $199,899,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

