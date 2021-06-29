Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.96 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Blackbaud worth $57,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.05. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,313.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

