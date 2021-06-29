Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $60,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

Ambarella stock opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

