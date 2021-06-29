Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,154 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Colfax worth $59,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

