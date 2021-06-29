Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Glatfelter has raised its dividend by 70.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

GLT stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $620.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

