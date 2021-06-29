Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RSCZF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Global Care Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Global Care Capital alerts:

Global Care Capital Company Profile

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Global Care Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Care Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.