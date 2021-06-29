Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 241.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,716 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,832. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

