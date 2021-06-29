Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 405 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Masco were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. 3,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,769. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

