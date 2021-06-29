Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,423 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.05% of Purple Innovation worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,795.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.