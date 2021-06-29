Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stock Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Shares of HBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $303.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

HBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.