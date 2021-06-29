Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 115,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Gogo by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 251,295 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.