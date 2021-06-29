Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of GSHD opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 260.42, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $170,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,210,107 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

