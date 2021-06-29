Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/28/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$95.00.
- 6/22/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00.
- 6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$90.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$90.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$90.00.
- 5/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$87.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$82.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$80.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$67.07 and a 52-week high of C$85.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.
