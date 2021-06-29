Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/28/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$95.00.

6/22/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$90.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$90.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$90.00.

5/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$87.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$82.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$80.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$67.07 and a 52-week high of C$85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

