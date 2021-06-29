Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.7941 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

