Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

